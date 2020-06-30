Multiple Jonesboro officers promoted, including first woman Assistant Police Chief for the department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a packed house at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, with many showing up to celebrate five new promotions at the Jonesboro Police Department Tuesday.
Detective Bryan Davis and Corporal Josh Beasley were promoted to sergeant.
Sergeant Trey Dupuy ranked up to lieutenant.
Lieutenant Steve McDaniel has moved up to captain and Captain Lynn Waterworth now holds the title as assistant chief.
The honorees say it’s been a long time coming and they are happy to continue to serve the community.
“I walked in the Jonesboro Police Department to go to work on June 27, 1988. Never dreamed all these years later, I’d still be here,” promoted Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said.
Waterworth is not only the first woman Assistant Chief, but she was also the first woman to move up the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant, and captain.
“I’ve seen the department grow to include more women and to include more minorities,” Waterworth said. “So, we are becoming what we should be to represent the city.”
All of their positions are effective as of midnight, June 30.
