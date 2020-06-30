NC State OL/DT Kennan Solomon will transfer to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will add another D1 player to their 2020 roster.
North Carolina State offensive lineman Kennan Solomon tweeted Tuesday that he will transfer to the Red Wolves. He’s leaving Raleigh for more playing time. The 6-foot-5 300 pounder appeared in a couple games over the last two seasons.
The Roxboro, North Carolina native was a defensive line prospect coming out of high school. He originally signed with East Carolina in 2017, NC State moved from the D-line to the O-line in 2019. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month because “I have decided to leave to experience new places and be able to play D line which will always be my passion.”
According to Sports Illustrated’s Brett Friedlander, Solomon will have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining. Kennan can suit up for A-State in 2020. Solomon is the 4th D1 player to transfer to the Red Wolves this offseason.
