NY, NJ and Connecticut expand quarantine order to include all of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three states in the northeast have expanded their quarantine order that requires some U.S. travelers to quarantine upon arrival.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut first announced the order last week, which required residents of eight states, including Arkansas, to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. The original order included eight states.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the quarantine order applies to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a seven-day basis or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent on a seven-day rolling basis.
The list doubled Tuesday and now includes residents from Tennessee and Mississippi.
Restrictions are in place for travelers from 16 states in total, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
