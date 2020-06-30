Police investigating child abduction in Jonesboro, pursuit now in Cross County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a child abduction, which has now moved into Cross County.
Cross County dispatch said the suspect is on Highway 1 headed toward Wynne.
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, a suspect abducted the child Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect is believed to be in a tan Yukon. The year model and license plate number are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 immediately.
