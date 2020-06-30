Police investigating child abduction in Jonesboro, pursuit now in Cross County

By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 5:24 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a child abduction, which has now moved into Cross County.

Cross County dispatch said the suspect is on Highway 1 headed toward Wynne.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, a suspect abducted the child Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is believed to be in a tan Yukon. The year model and license plate number are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 immediately.

