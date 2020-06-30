St. Bernards changes visitor policy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues its upward swing, St. Bernards Healthcare is changing its visitors’ policy.
Patients at the Medical Center, 225 E. Washington in Jonesboro, will only be allowed one visitor at a time.
Also, according to a Tuesday news release, visitors will be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus and must sign a disclosure agreement before entering.
Visitors must be at least 15 years of age and must wear a mask at all times.
Visitors are expected to stay in the patient’s room at all times. Most of the waiting rooms are closed.
Only one visitor allowed for patients in the emergency department, one-day surgery, and other outpatient procedures, evaluations or treatments.
St. Bernards strongly suggests virtual visits via phones and tablets, saying it offers free WiFi.
