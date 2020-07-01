Arkansas PGA Jr. Tour stops by Sage Meadows Wednesday

By Chris Hudgison | July 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:11 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas PGA Junior Tour Northeast Region schedule finished up Wednesday. Some of the top boys & girls in the area competed at Sage Meadows.

2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour (Sage Meadows) - Division Winners

Complete Leaderboard here

16-18 Boys: Luke Morgan (+3)

16-18 Girls: Emma Butler (+3)

14-15 Boys: Ryan Oxford (+7)

14-15 Girls: Caroline Hughes (+11)

12-13 Boys: Rex Farmer (+11)

12-13 Girls: Liza McIlvoy (+19)

11-Under Boys (9 holes): Jace Wills (+11)

11-Under Girls (9 holes): Kody Redman (+7)

2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour Schedule

Top 3 points finishers in each Northeast Region division advance to Overall

July 23rd - 14-18 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (Maumelle CC)

July 24th - 9-13 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (The Greens at North Hills)

