Arkansas PGA Jr. Tour stops by Sage Meadows Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas PGA Junior Tour Northeast Region schedule finished up Wednesday. Some of the top boys & girls in the area competed at Sage Meadows.
2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour (Sage Meadows) - Division Winners
16-18 Boys: Luke Morgan (+3)
16-18 Girls: Emma Butler (+3)
14-15 Boys: Ryan Oxford (+7)
14-15 Girls: Caroline Hughes (+11)
12-13 Boys: Rex Farmer (+11)
12-13 Girls: Liza McIlvoy (+19)
11-Under Boys (9 holes): Jace Wills (+11)
11-Under Girls (9 holes): Kody Redman (+7)
2020 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour Schedule
Top 3 points finishers in each Northeast Region division advance to Overall
July 23rd - 14-18 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (Maumelle CC)
July 24th - 9-13 Boys & Girls Overall Championship (The Greens at North Hills)
