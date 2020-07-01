Arkansas State forward J.J. Matthews enters the transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It looks like another basketball Red Wolf is leaving the pack. Verbal Commits was first to report that Arkansas State forward J.J. Matthews is entering the transfer portal.
He averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in the 2019-20 season. Matthews scored in double figures in 12 games, including double-doubles to start and end the campaign. His season high was a 19 point performance in a loss to Coastal Carolina. Matthews hit 15 of 17 free throws on January 18th.
He dropped 14 points and 10 boards vs. Louisiana in the Sun Belt Tournament, along with 11 & 11 vs. Georgia Southern in the regular season finale. Matthews had 10 and 10 vs. Arkansas-Monticello in the season opener.
