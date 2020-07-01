Blytheville to temporarily close city pool over increased COVID-19 numbers

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville will be temporarily closing its city pool due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Mississippi County, city officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the Blytheville City Pool Facebook page, the pool will be closed for health and safety reasons, starting July 1, until the Mississippi County Public Health Officer approves the re-opening.
“This decision was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to our citizens until we see a slowing of our numbers,” Blytheville Mayor James Sanders said in the post.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.