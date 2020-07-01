Butler County Fair opens Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Fair is one of the first carnivals across the Heartland to open during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, it has new measures in place to help keep everyone safe and still have a good time.
“Have fun, I mean everybody has been cooped up in the house. Everybody is anxious to get out. We’re anxious to get going and we hope everybody has a good time,” said Carnival owner Clint Payne.
He has brought the carnival back to the fair this year, and here are some of the things he’s doing to keep you safe.
“Well, we’ve invested several thousand dollars in sanitation equipment. We’ve got hand sanitizers throughout the midway. We’ve invested in foggers to fog the machinery every so many hours. It keeps it good and safe.”
He said he is also making sure the employees are in good health before helping customers have fun.
“Our employee’s, we are temp checking everyday before they go to work, to ensure their safety and the public’s. We’re taking every precaution we can.”
Payne also said masks at the fair are not required, but highly recommended for the public and his employees, along with other CDC practices. “We implement that. We want people to try to practice social distancing. It’s an open area so it’s easy to do.”
They’ve even backed off on some of the company’s common practices.
“Helping kids get on the rides, we’ll let the parents come in and put them on, to make them feel good about it.”
The Butler County Fair is open Wednesday through Saturday, with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.