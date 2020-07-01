High winds knocks tree onto Jonesboro man’s car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As storms moved through Jonesboro, one gust of wind did some damage to a man’s backyard, even taking out the back of his car.
Keith Boles said he heard the rain start and then a “thud.” Looking out the front and back window, he didn’t see a thing.
But, that sound didn’t sit right with him.
“So, I come out the back of the house and there it was, tree laying across my car, split it, you know, basically crushed the entire back half of it,” Boles said.
Winds uprooted an entire tree onto Boles’ Chevy HHR.
A neighbor even came over, saying he saw the whole thing happen.
And ironically, Boles has been here before.
“19 years ago almost to the day, July 4, we had another tree from the same base location get picked up by a straight gust of wind and dropped across the same place almost,” Boles said.
For the most part, he had a good sense of humor about it all and even offering firewood to those who need it.
He knows the situation could have been worse.
”Nobody got hurt. My son’s car was gone, so we only lost one. Cars can be replaced. It’s a pain, but it’s not the end of the world,” Boles said.
