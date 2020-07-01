Imboden Rural Health Clinic closing, officials say

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical clinic in Lawrence County will be closing its doors, with officials saying the COVID-19 pandemic created a difficult situation leading to the closing.
According to a media release from St. Bernards Healthcare, the Imboden Rural Health Clinic closed, effective July 1.
Josh Conlee, president of Lawrence Memorial Hospital, said in a statement through St. Bernards Healthcare that COVID-19 has made healthcare providers face difficult decisions.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unfortunate healthcare and economic challenges for providers across our state and country. We believe our leadership team at Lawrence Health has managed our resources to the best of its abilities, but decreased patient volumes along with federal and state mandates have still forced us to make difficult decisions regarding our healthcare system,” Conlee said. “As such, we will permanently close our Imboden Rural Health Clinic on July 1, 2020, after which we will no longer see patients there. We understand this closure may inconvenience patients who rely on that facility and understand they may have concerns regarding their future healthcare needs.”
However, Conlee said Dr. Kevin Diamond and Sandra Howard, FNP-BC will be continuing their practice with Lawrence Health.
“We hope that patients will continue to trust us with their care and remain with us at our Family Medical Center, located on Lawrence Memorial Hospital’s main campus,” Conlee said. “We appreciate the community’s support throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving Lawrence County in the years to come.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.