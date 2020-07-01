Imboden Rural Health Clinic closing, officials say

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unfortunate healthcare and economic challenges for providers across our state and country. We believe our leadership team at Lawrence Health has managed our resources to the best of its abilities, but decreased patient volumes along with federal and state mandates have still forced us to make difficult decisions regarding our healthcare system,” Conlee said. “As such, we will permanently close our Imboden Rural Health Clinic on July 1, 2020, after which we will no longer see patients there. We understand this closure may inconvenience patients who rely on that facility and understand they may have concerns regarding their future healthcare needs.”