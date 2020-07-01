July 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 1. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We begin the month of July with seasonably hot and humid weather.
A heat advisory is in effect for our western counties as “feels like” temperatures may reach 105° this afternoon.
A brief cool-down will be possible late this afternoon as a storm complex may move across Region 8.
News Headlines
The Saharan dust plume brought hazy skies and nice sunsets across a good portion of the South, including Arkansas. One Region 8 professor says it may have also had a physical impact on our health.
Today’s the day when Arkansas nursing homes will allow visitors; however, some restrictions may prevent you from visiting your loved ones.
For the first time in its history, Jonesboro has a female assistant police chief.
