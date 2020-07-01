Level 3 sex offender arrested in Newport, faces multiple counts of rape

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport police arrested a Level 3 sex offender after an investigation into sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to a press release, police arrested Steven Pender, 27, of Newport Wednesday.
Authorities said Pender, who was on probation with Arkansas Community Corrections, will be held pending a probable cause hearing on several charges, including multiple counts of rape.
Officials are also asking the public for help in the case.
“Detectives with the Newport Police Department are urging anyone who has information or anyone who is a possible victim of Steven Pender to come forward with information. Detectives feel there may be several victims out there, and we would like to help seek justice for them,” Newport police said.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Newport Criminal Investigation Division at 870-523-5781.
