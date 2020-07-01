Osceola woman killed in crash

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola woman died this week when her car struck another vehicle.
The crash happened at 8:22 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the intersection of Highway 119 and West Semmes in Osceola, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.
Maisy Risner, 24, was southbound on Hwy. 119 when her 2015 Chevy rear-ended a 2012 Ford attempting to turn left.
Risner died of her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not identified.
