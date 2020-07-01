Pocahontas sets graduation date July 13

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas School District will honor the Class of 2020 on Monday, July 13, with a traditional graduation ceremony on campus.
According to a post on the Pocahontas School District Facebook page, the graduation is at 7:30 p.m. at Schoonover Stadium.
Tickets will be required and there is a nine ticket limit per graduate, while you must have a ticket to enter.
Tickets for the graduation are now available and must be picked up by 4 p.m. on July 9.
Everyone attending must wear face coverings, except children nine and under, while people must use social distancing during the ceremony.
Also, there will be no congregating during the graduation ceremony, and you cannot attend if you have had a fever of 100.4 or higher in the past two days; a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat or loss of taste or smell; or have been in contact with anyone known to be infected with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
If it rains, the graduation will be held on Friday, July 17.
