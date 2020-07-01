Razorback head coach Sam Pittman provides football summer update

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voluntary workouts continue in Fayetteville across several sports.
Razorback football freshmen moved in over the weekend, including Jonesboro High alum Jashaud Stewart. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided a summer update.
“I thought they all came in and looked like they were in pretty good shape. Andy Boykins came in, he looked good, over 300 pounds. Malik came in, looked good, I think all of them. We take a picture when they come in as freshmen, and then when they leave. And certainly what a huge transformation in all of them. I was pleased with the way they came in. I really like the group, they’ve got a great attitude.”
You can watch the entire Zoom call here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.