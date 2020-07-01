Sales tax to end; Greene County Jail paid off early

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County officials made a large announcement Wednesday morning.
The Greene County Jail is now paid off, early.
Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon announced the jail has been paid off almost two years early and that means the 3/8 cent sales tax will go away.
The jail’s expansion project cost $17,504,533.48 and construction finished the project under budget.
Voters passed the 3/8 cent sales tax that began in 2014 to pay for this project.
Now that the jail is paid for, the tax will end Sept. 30, 2020.
Sheriff Steve Franks said they worked ahead on payments.
“Instead of putting that money in the bank and just paying the payments when they come in, we paid extra,” he explains. “Ms. Debbie Cross is our finance lady here and she did very well on putting the money up and the extra money. We just paid it off early.”
Once the sales tax ends in September, the jail will still have a source of revenue coming in.
Sheriff Franks says by continuing housing federal inmates for the U.S. Marshal’s Service, it will ensure jail and surrounding property will be kept up.
In addition to the announcement, housing federal inmates paid for three new flag poles at the jail.
Boy Scout’s members attached flags to be represented at the jail.
