Storms bring heavy winds, power outages throughout Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A strong storm system brought heavy winds and caused nearly 6,500 people to be without power throughout Region 8 Wednesday.
The storm system moved into Sharp County around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, County OEM Director Jeremy Langston said. Tree limbs and power lines were reported down throughout the county, while a limb went through a house in the Cave City area.
Langston said the storm system lasted for about an hour and that no injuries were reported in Sharp County.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy winds were also reported near Ash Flat around Highway 167 and Fairground Road, as well as 52 mph winds at the Newport Airport.
Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley said two wrecks were reported in the Harrisburg and Parker Road areas, with trees down in the 2300 block of Anne Street and on Sanderson Street. Also, several power/traffic signal outages were reported on the south side of town.
Crews have been dispatched and officials are asking people to treat the area as a four-way stop, Presley said.
The storms also caused power outages.
As of 3:30 p.m., Entergy Arkansas reported about 1,700 people in the state were without power, with about a third of the outages in Crittenden County. Also reporting outages were Craighead, Cross, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, Sharp, St. Francis, Stone and White counties.
Craighead Electric reported on its website nearly 1,400 people were without power in Lawrence County, with sporadic outages in Independence, Craighead and Sharp counties.
North Arkansas Electric also reported about 3,400 customers were without power, with nearly 2,600 of those in the Ash Flat area.
