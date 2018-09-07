Summer Heat Building

A few more storms will be possible overnight as temperatures stay in the mid-70s. More heat and humidity is expected on Thursday with heat indices once again around 105°F. A few more showers and storms may cool some locations. As we head into the weekend, the 4th of July is looking about how you’d expect. Hot, humid, and a daily chance at a shower. Humidity falls a little bit but it’s still going to feel like close to triple digits at times. We get a little hotter next week and storm chances may creep up yet again.