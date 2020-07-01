Water park to remain closed for summer

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 1, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 9:25 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Citing the “devastating impact of the coronavirus epidemic,” the operators of Hydro Adventures in Poplar Bluff announced Wednesday they will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“We are deeply disappointed to have to make this difficult decision,” said Edgar Novoa, the general manager.

The decision, according to a news release, “came after careful consideration by park management and after review of local and state public health guidelines.”

In light of the shortened operating season and social distancing guidelines, management concluded opening the park is “not a financially viable option.”

The park will issue refunds for all season passes and tickets previously purchased for the 2020 season.

Currently, Hydro Adventures is conducting what it calls a strategic review to determine the park’s future.

“The options under consideration include the sale, redevelopment, and repurposing of the park,” the release concluded.

The park had announced last month its tentative plans to reopen on the first day of July.

