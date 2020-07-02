AG: Impostors working hard to steal unemployment benefits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After her office received more than 100 complaints, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning residents about scam artists trying to steal their unemployment benefits.
In recent weeks, dozens of people in Northeast Arkansas and the rest of the state have received notices that they had applied for unemployment benefits when they had not.
Rutledge said in Friday news release that in other cases consumers have received their rightful unemployment benefits only to be contacted by a scam artist claiming a mistake was made and they need to forward the money to them.
Typically, the unemployment application process is done in-person, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new online procedure that requires only a name, date of birth, Social Security number, and employer verification.
Rutledge says while this abbreviated procedure is “safer and more simple,” it has allowed scam artists who have “fraudulently obtained this personal information on consumers from prior data breaches and identity theft” to apply for the benefits.
Those who believe their identities have been used to apply for unemployment benefits should immediately:
- File a police report and then contact the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services’ fraud hotline at 501-682-1058.
- Report the fraud to your employer.
- Obtain new copies of their credit reports from the three major credit reporting agencies (i.e., Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian) to confirm that no additional lines of credit have been opened in his or her name and consider requesting a fraud alert or a security freeze in order to prevent additional fraudulent activity.
- If a victim of financial identity theft, apply for an identity theft passport with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by submitting a copy of a police report and other relevant information. Identity theft passports are designed to assist consumers in proving their true identities.
Rutledge also cautions consumers who receive funds they did not apply for, and are not expecting, should not accept them. Instead, she advises reporting the matter to the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services at 501-682-1058 and to local law enforcement.
Those who believe they have been scammed, or had their IDs stolen, should contact the AG’s office at (800) 482-8982, oag@ArkansasAG.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.
