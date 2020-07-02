’Alternative Baseball’ league looking to expand to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A baseball league for adults and teens with autism and other disabilities is looking to expand into Jonesboro.
Taylor Duncan, CEO and commissioner of the Alternative Baseball Organization, said they want to offer an “authentic baseball experience” to those on the spectrum and with special needs.
The 501c3 organization has programs in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn.; Atlanta, Columbus, and Macon, Ga.; as well as other towns across the Southeast.
Now they’re looking to start a program in Northeast Arkansas and need players, coaches, managers, and volunteers.
“Players can be of all experience levels,” Duncan stated in an email. “We take them from where they start out at (whether they require to be pitched to low overhand or hit off the tee) and help develop their physical and social skills.”
The organization follows Major League rules and provides equipment and resources.
