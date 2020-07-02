Appliance stores seeing shortage in products

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re wanting an upgrade on your refrigerator, you might be waiting a bit.
Not only are some national chains struggling to keep appliances in stock but local stores, like Metro Appliance in Jonesboro, are also having the same issue.
They say there are many factors to the increasing demand for items, like refrigerators.
“Typically, refrigerators tend to be a little problematic during the summer months, it’s hotter, it’s harder for them to work, so service calls go up,” Dawn O’Neal, Inside Sales Manager at Metro Appliances said. “Folks that are normally not paying attention to their appliances, now, that they’re home, they realize that they may want to upgrade.”
Outside Store Manager Jeremy Johnson added that production in the United States has been slowed due to some plants being closed following the effects of COVID-19.
Even with some plants reopening, the supply has been slower to meet the rising demand. He added that many customers are still waiting for the appliances they ordered.
“I know a lot of times we’re putting [products] on the floor, instead we’re putting it out, it’s going right out the door,” Johnson said. “It’s a good problem to have, but hopefully things will get a little better.”
O’Neal says that many people have run into the same roadblock of not having product in-stock, whether Metro is their first stop or their fifth stop. She wants to remind customers that patience is key.
Johnson added that he anticipates production picking up soon. He says that these issues should be close to a solution in around one-to-two months.
