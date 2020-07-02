ASU System Foundation responds to former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday’s donations to school

“The Arkansas State University System Foundation acknowledges receipt of $10,000 from Mr. Kade Holliday on Sept. 11, 2019 and $15,000 on Jan. 7, 2020, toward his publicly announced pledge of $500,000. The current fund balance of that gift is $23,988.38 due to investment value fluctuations,” Jackson said in the statement. “Additionally, on March 11, 2020, Mr. Holliday contributed $30,000 to a Jazz Studies Discretionary Fund that was separate from the endowment pledge. Of that amount, $5,050 has been disbursed, leaving a balance of $24,950. Both accounts have been frozen, and no further activity will be processed until legal proceedings direct us on distribution of the remaining funds.”