ASU System Foundation responds to former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday’s donations to school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two accounts have been frozen in which former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday gave money to music programs at Arkansas State University, officials with the Arkansas State University System Foundation said Thursday..
Holliday was arrested Monday in connection with a theft of property and abuse of office investigation done by state authorities.
In a statement to Region 8 News, Philip Jackson, who serves as president of the Arkansas State University System Foundation, said the foundation has worked on the issue.
“The Arkansas State University System Foundation acknowledges receipt of $10,000 from Mr. Kade Holliday on Sept. 11, 2019 and $15,000 on Jan. 7, 2020, toward his publicly announced pledge of $500,000. The current fund balance of that gift is $23,988.38 due to investment value fluctuations,” Jackson said in the statement. “Additionally, on March 11, 2020, Mr. Holliday contributed $30,000 to a Jazz Studies Discretionary Fund that was separate from the endowment pledge. Of that amount, $5,050 has been disbursed, leaving a balance of $24,950. Both accounts have been frozen, and no further activity will be processed until legal proceedings direct us on distribution of the remaining funds.”
Holliday pledged a $500,000 gift in Sept. 2019 to create an endowed professorship of jazz studies and an endowed scholarship for outstanding students in the jazz program.
At the time, Holliday said he was a member of the marching band, trombone choir, jazz band, concert band, orchestra and wind ensemble.
“The reason I decided to make this gift is simple. I saw a need and a place that I knew that I could assist. Music, especially jazz, has held a special place in my heart as it provided a mechanism for me to create and foster lifelong friendships, gave my creativity an outlet and provided an escape that only music can truly provide,” Holliday said in Sept. 2019.
Holliday is scheduled to be back in circuit court July 27 in Jonesboro.
