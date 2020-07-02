Austin Cook shoots 69 in opening round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. (KAIT) - Austin Cook carded his 4th straight round in the 60′s on the PGA Tour.
The Jonesboro High & Razorback alum fired 69 Thursday in the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The highlight of the 3-under par outing was the par 5 14th. He holed out for eagle from 116 yards. Cook had 4 birdies, 10 pars, and 3 bogeys on the card. Austin is currently T27 and 4 shots back of the lead.
Cook finished T54 last week at the Travelers Championship. He shot 65 in the 2nd round, and 69′s in the 3rd and 4th rounds.
Austin starts this week 156th in the FedExCup Standings. Cook has made six cuts & recorded two top 20 finishes in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. His best result is a T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (September 2019).
