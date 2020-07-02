Austin Cook shoots 69 in opening round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Jonesboro High & Razorback alum fired 69 Thursday in the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The highlight of the 3-under par outing was the par 5 14th. He holed out for eagle from 116 yards. Cook had 4 birdies, 10 pars, and 3 bogeys on the card. Austin is currently T27 and 4 shots back of the lead.