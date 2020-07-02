Changes in leadership team announced by A-State Chancellor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A-State officials announced Thursday that four current employees will have new roles at the university as the new fiscal year starts.
According to a media release from A-State, Dr. Martha Spack, who serves as Dean of Students, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students.
Dr. Thilla Sivakumaran will serve as Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement and Outreach; and will continue to lead the university’s international and online programs, plus serving as Interim Vice Rector for Campus Queretaro.
Sivakumaran will also oversee the university’s degree centers on sister campuses in the ASU System.
Dr. Erika Krennerich Chudy has been appointed the permanent Vice Chancellor for University Advancement. Chudy had served as the interim vice chancellor for University Advancement for the past year.
Also, Dr. Bill Smith will serve as the Chief Communications Officer at A-State.
Officials said Smith’s division will move from University Advancement to the Chancellor’s office. Smith, who previously served as the associate vice chancellor for marketing and communications, will continue in a similar role but will report directly to Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and be a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet.
The appointments took effect July 1.
