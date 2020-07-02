City officials to remove temporary pedestrian crossing on Johnson Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A temporary pedestrian crossing at East Johnson Avenue and State Street that has been used for the past year to study pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be removed later this month, with plans for what to do with the area to be decided later.
According to a post from the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, crews will deconstruct the temporary pedestrian crossing at East Johnson Avenue and State Street starting July 8, weather permitting.
The city of Jonesboro, state highway officials and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission have worked on the issue since 2019. Officials have said crashes have happened in the past in the area as authorities have studied the road as part of a study.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said the area, which is near A-State, has been a dangerous intersection for some time.
“A lot of students live across the highway from ASU, as do a lot of people who have to cross that highway on foot or bicycle. I appreciate Ms. (Cecelie) Cochran and ArDOT for conducting this study and look forward to whatever solution they propose,” Perrin said.
Officials said Cochran will give council members and the MPO Study Board the results of the study, with one of three options for the intersection - installing a full traffic signal, installing a pedestrian hybrid beacon or doing no change at all.
The council may take up the issue at its July 21 meeting.
