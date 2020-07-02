Jonesboro Police Department encourages social distancing; safe practices for 4th of July weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Fourth of July inches closer, it’s important to be reminded of safety procedures.
The Jonesboro Police Department has some information about what you need to know to have fun safely this weekend.
This July 4 is a bit different than most in recent history. With COVID-19 looming, it’s important to follow guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing if you are going to a special event, like Freedom Fest.
Officer Brandon Butler says to be smart this weekend.
“Please continue to social distance yourself from others, if you go out,” Officer Butler said. “Also, the traffic can be a little heavier during this weekend so make sure that you give yourself a little extra time to arrive safely, you don’t want to be speeding, just make sure you’re aware of all the posted speed limits.”
Another thing to keep in mind is to pay attention to city ordinances.
Some cities, like Jonesboro, are prohibited from launching fireworks in the city limits, while others, like Walnut Ridge, only permit the firing of fireworks on a specific time frame that includes the 4th of July weekend.
Officer Butler added that if you are going to drink alcoholic beverages, drink responsibly, and don’t drink and drive. He says this is an important reminder for daily life and especially for the 4th of July Weekend.
Butler reminds everyone to use common sense and enjoy celebrating America’s independence on this holiday weekend.
“We here at the police department want to wish everybody a happy Fourth of July and enjoy the weekend, just be safe and be courteous to others,” Butler said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.