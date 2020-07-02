July 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
More heat and humidity is expected today as heat indices once again reach 105°F.
A few more showers and storms may cool some locations off, but others will be left in the heat.
As we head into the weekend, the 4th of July is looking about how you’d expect: Hot, humid, and a daily chance at a shower.
Humidity falls a little bit, but it’s still going to feel like close to triple digits at times.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Wednesday winds caused damage all across Region 8.
Due to COVID-19, the annual Stuff the Bus campaign is making virtual changes.
After a tornado tore through and COVID-19 shut down businesses, one fireworks dealer says he’s surprised sales have been through the roof.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
