Kennett authorities search for flag theft suspect

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett authorities said Thursday that they are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who stole an American flag and a state of Missouri flag, just days before the 4th of July.
According to a post on the Kennett 911 Communications Facebook page, the theft happened June 28.
“We need help identifying this gentleman that is shown in the video stealing an American flag and State of Missouri flag,” the post noted.
Anyone with information on the thefts can call Kennett authorities at 573-888-4622 or go to the department’s Facebook page.
