New director takes over homeless resource center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB Homeless Resource Center in Jonesboro will now operate under a new director after the current leader leaves.
Former Director Gwendolyn Zugarek became director in 2018. Now, the position will be held by Director Kim Chase.
Zugarek is leaving, but believes The HUB will be in good hands.
“I was nervous about who was going to come in and continue with that closeness, that heart and that compassion to make people feel welcomed here,” Zugarek says. “Then, I met Kim and I am feeling very confident about the future of HUB and her future here at HUB.”
Chase resides in Jonesboro with her children and grandchildren.
Her work experience includes four years dedicated to the Northeast Arkansas Regional Recovery Center. The organization works to treat substance abuse.
“I felt this was a natural progression, using my experience from the treatment center as well as working with volunteers for about 10 years,” Chase says.
Zugarek and Chase want the people who utilize The HUB to experience a smooth transition.
They said they ensured this by introducing guests to Chase and advising them this change is taking place.
In addition to the change, operations continue to move forward.
The homeless center recently received a grant worth $11,000 from the Arkansas Community Foundation.
This grant will help with COVID-19 relief by purchasing masks and food items.
Zugarek says the money will also fund vitamins. She says it’s important guests’ be as healthy as possible during the pandemic.
“If COVID were to reach the population that we serve here, it’s going to be very important that we serve everybody’s health and nutrition statuses as good as we can get it,” she explains.
Volunteers still work to accept donations and supplies to be passed out to their guests.
They currently need bug spray and nonperishable items that can be eaten without the use of a kitchen.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.