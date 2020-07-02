One dead in vehicle/pedestrian crash in Trumann, police say

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Thursday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Trumann, according to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson.
Henson said in a media release that officers got a call around 9 p.m. about the crash on Industrial Park Access Road about a woman being struck by a vehicle.
“Upon arrival, the officers confirmed the female was fatally injured in the accident. Reports from witnesses stated the female might have been lying across the road before the accident,” Henson said. “Detectives are currently working on identifying the deceased.”
Police are asking anyone who may have been at or near the Trumann Walmart between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday and possibly saw a white female, wearing a black T-shirt walking on Industrial Park Access Road, to call police at 870-483-5121.
The investigation remains open, Henson said.
