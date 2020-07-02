One person in custody as Blytheville police investigate shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was in custody Thursday after turning himself in connection with a shooting in Blytheville, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.
Tyree Johnson, 21, of Blytheville was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday involving the shooting in the 800 block of Lilly Street.
Thompson said in a media release that officers went to the 800 block of Lilly Street around 11 p.m. July 1 due to the shooting.
“Once on scene, officers located 27-year-old Franklin Williams of Blytheville who had been shot,” Thompson said.
Williams told police that Johnson was the assailant, Thompson said.
Williams was taken to a hospital out of state due to his injuries. His condition was unknown.
Thompson said no bond has been set for Johnson as of yet.
