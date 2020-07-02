Tommy’s Express Car Wash opening second Jonesboro location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Last year, Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened its first Arkansas location in Jonesboro. Now, a second one is on the way.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday the car wash will be located in a new development in the Hilltop area.
It will be located on the road connecting Highway 49 to Hudson Drive and across to Highway 351.
In addition to Tommy’s, the 6-acre site will include three other lots for future development.
No word yet on when construction will begin. However, Haag Brown stated the site will be “completely transformed over the next several months.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.