ASU-Mountain Home providing opportunities for students to attend classes during COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - It will both an in the classroom and out of the classroom experience for students at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, as school officials work on ways to help get students into the classroom.
Officials said in a media release this week that when fall classes start Aug. 17, students can take in-person classes with social distancing, fully online classes and a combination of both using Zoom.
ASUMH will also install new equipment in 34 classrooms in the next few weeks to help with the issue.
Dr. Robin Myers, ASUMH Chancellor, said the opportunity to offer classes especially online can and will help.
“This type of flexibility in learning is not a new concept for ASUMH. Our Computer Programming degree has been offering classes in this fashion via Zoom for a couple of years very successfully. We’re just expanding our offering so that students are able to choose the delivery method that is right for them for any program they are studying,” Dr. Myers said.
The schedule of fall classes is on the college’s website.
