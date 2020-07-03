Business owner asks for help in solving break-in in Brookland

Authorities, along with business owner of Mr. Jim's Pizza in Brookland, want to know who broke into the restaurant early Friday. (Source: Mr. Jim's Pizza Brookland Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 3, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 8:39 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A pizza restaurant was broken into early Friday in Brookland and now the business wants help from the public in finding out who did it.

According to a post on the Mr. Jim’s Pizza Facebook page, the break-in happened around 3 a.m. July 3.

At approximately 2:58am an unknown suspect broke the front glass window of our store and stole the money in our cash register. If you or someone you know may have any information that may lead to an arrest that would be greatly appreciated! Please direct message us with any and all info you may have! We want to thank Brookland Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff's Department for the fast response to the scene. 🚔

Posted by MrJims.Pizza Brookland on Friday, July 3, 2020

The person, who has not been identified, was seen on camera breaking a door window to get inside. The person then went for the cash register and left with the money, the post noted.

Anyone with information on the case can call Brookland police at 870-336-2073.

