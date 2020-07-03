Business owner asks for help in solving break-in in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A pizza restaurant was broken into early Friday in Brookland and now the business wants help from the public in finding out who did it.
According to a post on the Mr. Jim’s Pizza Facebook page, the break-in happened around 3 a.m. July 3.
The person, who has not been identified, was seen on camera breaking a door window to get inside. The person then went for the cash register and left with the money, the post noted.
Anyone with information on the case can call Brookland police at 870-336-2073.
