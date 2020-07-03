Craighead County prepares for elections following arrest of county clerk

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - November elections are inching closer, but what does that mean for Craighead County following the recent arrest of the county clerk?
Former County Clerk Kade Holliday was arrested this week on suspicion of theft of property exceeding $1 million and abuse of office.
County Judge Marvin Day said the good news is the county’s election coordinator and the rest of the election team have been doing their jobs for years.
Judge Day said all of the election experience the rest of the team has will help with the upcoming elections as the county looks to fill the clerk position.
Once that position is filled, they will immediately begin preparing for elections.
“We’ll have it set up to where they’re going to get their training from the Association of (Arkansas) Counties and that very quickly and focus on the election,” said Day. “We are lucky, at this point, the staff that’s there is committed to the county and committed to keeping things running smoothly.”
Day said there were some things Holliday was directly responsible for that both the clerk’s office and the county’s office are currently trying to get back on track.
