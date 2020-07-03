Freedom Fest preps underway for July 4 event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Freedom Fest Fireworks Display will be held at the Southside Softball Complex Saturday night.
With the sun winding down on Friday, three men worked for hours to prepare for a great show.
Lead pyrotechnic Scott Berry says he is excited.
Berry works for Premier Pyrotechnics and has been the lead shooter at the Jonesboro show for about seven years.
As the state of Arkansas battles the COVID-19 pandemic, he says there was a question if this all was going to happen due to the pandemic and he’s happy he got the call.
“There has been some that has canceled and then come back and then had to cancel again. Then, I was told we got approval from the mayor of Jonesboro and the Governor to go ahead with the show. I was ecstatic to hear that. I was worried I wasn’t going to get my show this year,” Berry said.
The set up for what’s being called the “biggest free fireworks display in the state” takes a lot of time.
The crew easily worked over 12 hours just on day one.
But, Berry says hearing the cheers when the show is over is like being on stage at a rock concert.
There are COVID-19 guidelines with this year’s Freedom Fest.
There will be no concessions this year in order to stay COVID safe. COVID-19 compliant social distancing will be enforced.
Gates open for parking at 7 p.m. Saturday.
