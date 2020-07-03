Gov. Hutchinson signs executive order giving cities the option to adopt mask-wearing ordinance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, provide an update Friday on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson signed an executive order, giving cities the option to adopt a model ordinance to require masks to worn following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
“Cities may, upon consultation with my office and ADH, issue a local ordinance to require the use of face coverings to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in a manner that does not exceed the following,” the executive order noted. “Local law enforcement and other city officials will act in a support capacity to local businesses that wish to enforce the use of face coverings upon their premises. Local law enforcement and other city officials will act in a support capacity to educate and encourage members of the public who decline to wear face coverings about the efficacy of wearing such coverings, in particular ADH guidance on face covering released on June 19, 2020. Local law enforcement and other city officials will act in a support capacity to educate individuals who decline to comply with the face covering requirement of any local business, that the individual must abide by the local business’ mandate or leave the premises.”
The executive order also asks city clerks and city recorders to print and mail the ordinance to all businesses within a municipal limits “as soon as practical, for display in a prominent area of the business or on the primary entrance way.”
Dr. Nate Smith also reported the latest numbers of COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.