Ja Morant packs on 12 pounds over NBA’s hiatus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a lot of talk around Ja Morant when players and coaches returned to FedEx Forum for individual mandatory workouts. Morant put on 12 pounds during quarantine and it is noticeable.
Ja said he spent most of his time working out and trying to gain weight over the past three and a half months. He wanted to stay in top shape so he was prepared for the return, no matter when it came. According to the leading candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, he has an easier time leaving the floor and is jumping even higher, while he has improved his overall game.
“I’ll be able to absorb contact, be able to use my body more,” Morant said. “Getting through different screens. That’s just what I’m looking to be able to do when we get to Orlando. The things I’ve been doing before, but better.”
“You know I think that’s a huge credit to the work he’s been putting in over the last couple of months and obviously gaining strength has been a priority of his and being able to maintain his supreme athleticism,” head coach Taylor Jenkins added.
Ja feels like he’s in the best shape of his life and has one thing in mind when the Grizz take the floor on July 31st, winning.
