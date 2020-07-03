Local nonprofit bounces back after closure to pandemic for six weeks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses have closed while some keep pushing forward through the pandemic. as one local nonprofit in Jonesboro works to defy the odds.
Abilities Unlimited did see the effects of the pandemic. They closed their doors for six weeks and refocused their in-store business online.
District Retail Manager Sandy McQuay says they started putting their donated items on eBay to be sold.
She says by selling them online, they got more money out of the items posted.
Abilities Unlimited works to sell donated items to then in return, improve the lives of people with disabilities in our community.
McQuay says once they reopened their doors, their business picked up right where it left off.
“We have been pleasantly surprised by the amount of people who are coming and shopping and then also the amount of people who are donating and continue to support our mission,” she says.
To avoid closing again, the three Abilities Unlimited stores in Jonesboro require all staff and customers to wear a mask.
They disinfect counters, telephones, and the restroom as well. McQuay says they even take it a step further to ensure safety.
“We do have a company that is coming in weekly and fogging our retail stores for us and our donations are also being fogged by this company,” she says.
Donated items get fogged daily and items picked up by Abilities Unlimited can only be retrieved if they’re in the garage or on the curb.
“The truck driver picks up the donations, puts them in the truck, sprays them and shuts the door so he’s immediately fogging those when they’re being transported,” she says.
The pickup option for donated items runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. If you have donated items you’d like to drop off yourself, visit their donation center at 410 W. Huntington or call 870-972-1881 for more information.
McQuay says they appreciate their customers and those who donate to support their mission.
