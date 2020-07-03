Man killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash along I-40, ASP says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man was killed Thursday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash along I-40 near West Memphis, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Tommy F. Stracener Jr., 46, of Marion died in the crash around 6:45 p.m. July 2 on I-40 at the 277-mile marker.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, a 2014 Dodge Ram was going west on I-40 near the 277-mile marker while Stracener was walking south through the median near I-40.
ASP said Stracener attempted to cross I-40 and was struck by the vehicle in the inside westbound lane.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.