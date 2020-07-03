Power outages mostly restored in Craighead County, utility says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,000 Craighead Electric customers were without power at one point Friday afternoon in Craighead County.
According to a post on the Craighead Electric Twitter page, the customers were in the area north of Jonesboro and east of Bono.
By 4:40 p.m., power had been mostly restored, leaving a handful of customers without power, Craighead Electric said on its website.
Entergy Arkansas also reported nearly 2,300 customers around the state were without power as of 4:40 p.m. Friday, with a large majority of the outages in Pulaski and Jefferson counties. Sporadic outages were also reported in Baxter, Craighead, Crittenden, Mississippi, St. Francis and White counties.
WEATHER INFORMATION
One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.