Shelby County reports highest weekly COVID-19 positivity rate and highest single-day case increase so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb as the health department reports its highest weekly positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic.
New data released Friday shows the COVID-19 testing positivity rate for June 21 through 27 was 12.7 percent, up from 10.4 percent the week before. It’s the sixth week of increases, which began during phase one of the county’s reopening plan.
The Shelby County Health Department announced 442 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the county’s highest single-day increase thus far.
More than 11,000 Shelby County residents have contracted the coronavirus. There are 3,725 active cases as of Friday.
SCHD reports a recovery rate of 64.5 percent so far with a 1.8-percent death rate.
The health department continues to track outbreaks at 13 long-term care facilities in the county while another 13 are now resolved. So far, 66 people have died as a result of those outbreaks.
The Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force has scheduled a Friday news conference to discuss this latest case increase. We will stream it live here at noon.
This story will be updated.
