Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Trump is expected to speak at the event, which has issued 7,500 tickets to watch fireworks that he previewed on Thursday as a “display like few people have seen.” The president will likely enjoy a show of support, with the state Republican Party selling T-shirts that feature Trump on the memorial alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. But concern about coronavirus risk and wildfire danger from the fireworks, along with protests from Native American groups, will also greet the president.