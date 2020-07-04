AUDIO: The American Spirit in a pandemic: Piggott, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In his weekly radio address, Gov. Asa Hutchinson describes how a Fourth of July unlike one that any of us has experienced has impacted a community in Region 8, where it is normally the biggest event of the year.
July Fourth in Piggott is the kind of small-town family-friendly Independence Day celebration many of us remember. It is a homecoming, carnival, and political event rolled into one day that ends with fireworks. Many a politician has campaigned at the Piggott Fourth of July Picnic. I attended my first one in 1986, and I campaigned there when I was running for governor in 2014.
