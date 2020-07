A few showers and thunderstorms provide the only relief from summer heat over the next few days. Due to a lack of steering winds, these storms are not going to move much and could drop an inch of rainfall in a few areas. Heat indices climb to near 100° with a stationary front providing isolated rain chances. An upper ridge of high pressure builds into Region 8 next weekend into early next week. “Feels Like” temperatures may heat to 105-110. Stay tuned.