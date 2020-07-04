One killed, one injured in St. Francis County crash, ASP says

PALESTINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man was killed early Saturday and one other person was injured in a one-vehicle crash, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Jordan Lee Busby, 19, of Palestine was a passenger in a 1995 Ford Taurus going north on County Road 255 around 5:20 a.m. July 4 when the crash happened.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, the Taurus left the road and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a Memphis hospital.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
