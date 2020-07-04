One killed, one injured in St. Francis County crash, ASP says

One killed, one injured in St. Francis County crash, ASP says
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 4, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 2:55 PM

PALESTINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man was killed early Saturday and one other person was injured in a one-vehicle crash, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Jordan Lee Busby, 19, of Palestine was a passenger in a 1995 Ford Taurus going north on County Road 255 around 5:20 a.m. July 4 when the crash happened.

According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, the Taurus left the road and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a Memphis hospital.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.