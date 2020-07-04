Tyler Smith enjoying transition as new Three Rivers baseball coach

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyler Smith drove in 29 runs for the Red Wolves in 2011, the pride of Paragould also showed off his cannon.
After spending 5 seasons in the minors, he decided to make the switch to coaching. Smith started at a familiar place: Three Rivers College. He was hired as an assistant in 2015 under record setting head coach Stacey Burkey.
Tyler’s father Randy has coached Legion ball for over 30 years, son works with dad on the Paragould Glen Sain GMC staff. This summer is a special one for that reason along with a new opportunity. Burkey retired as 3R head coach after 27 seasons and 604 wins. Tyler was promoted last month to succeed the Raider legend.
It’s been quite the summer juggling duties in Poplar Bluff & Paragould.
