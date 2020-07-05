Arkansas reports 605 new COVID-19 cases; over 400 cases have recovered since Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas is inching closer to 24,000 total COVID-19 cases as state health officials reported a nearly 600-case increase from Saturday to Sunday.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, the state had 23,814 total cases as of Sunday afternoon, up 605 from Saturday’s numbers.
Officials also reported active cases were up 198 over Saturday and are now at 6,323. As of Sunday, 17,133 people have recovered from the virus, up 407 from Saturday while the death toll is now at 287, up one from Saturday.
Locally, both Mississippi and Craighead counties saw an increase over Saturday’s numbers. Mississippi County had 214 cases as of Sunday, up 12 from Saturday, while Craighead County had 480 total cases, up eight from Saturday.
State health officials also reported that 344,529 tests have been given so far around the state, with 320,715 tests being negative. On Sunday, state officials went to social media to say that they believe testing can make a difference.
